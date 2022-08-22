Kamux combines the Olari and Niittykumpu showrooms in Espoo, Finland

HÄMEENLINNA, Finland, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux, a company specializing in used car sales, continues to focus its operations on larger showrooms in line with its strategy and combines two showrooms operating in Espoo, Finland. The Olari showroom will be merged with the Niittykumpu showroom as of September 1, 2022. Personnel from the Olari showroom will continue with Kamux at Niittykumpu.

"With the lease agreement in Olari ending, this is a natural moment to combine the two showrooms that have been operating close to each other. A large showroom allows us to keep a wide selection of cars on display and offer a broad range of different brands and models to customers who want to touch and feel the cars. Larger showrooms also enable more efficient handling of cars, inspections, repairs, sales preparations and logistics," says Jani Koivu, Country Director for Finland.

Following the combination of showrooms, Kamux will have 47 showrooms in Finland and a total of 77 showrooms in its three operating countries. A comprehensive network of showrooms is an integral part of Kamux's cross-selling concept, where the entire range of cars is available in all stores and customers can choose the most suitable way for them to do business. The showroom network also enables test drives and car deliveries to be organized conveniently for customers that choose to do business through digital channels, as well as the in-take of trade-in cars.

For further information, please contact:Jani Koivu, Country Director for Finland, jani.koivu@kamux.fiKatariina Hietaranta, Head of Communications & IR, tel. +358 50 557 6765

