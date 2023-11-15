nShift: Retailers urged to strengthen shipping processes as ecommerce sales set to exceed $900bn

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

The right delivery management lays the foundations for international expansion

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- European ecommerce sales are tipped to hit $902billion by 2027, representing huge revenue opportunities for vendors.[1] To take advantage of this chance for growth, a new guide is encouraging ecommerce and omnichannel retailers to ensure that they have the shipping infrastructure in place to deliver for customers, keep their promises and expand beyond borders.

" Shipping for growth " is the latest guide from nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management and shipping software. As consumer expectations around the online shopping experience continue to grow, the guide notes that retailers must meet expectations around the delivery process at every stage of growth. This includes increasing efficiency and flexibility in order to offer a greater choice of delivery and returns options.

The guide shows how the right shipping process can:

Johan Hellman, Vice President Product & Carrier at nShift said: "The global growth of ecommerce represents huge opportunities for brands and retailers. But no growth can be sustained if the customer experience fails to deliver. It is often how the delivery process is managed that determines whether shoppers will buy from the retailer again and recommend it to friends.

"nShift's carrier library contains ready-made connections to over 1000 carrier companies around the world. This makes it possible to offer a range of delivery options, ensure capacity during busy periods and seamlessly manage reverse logistics. We make it easier to manage shipping rules and calculate international freight costs."

Download the guide: " Shipping for growth: how building the right delivery experience can facilitate scalable growth ."

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

[1] https://www.statista.com/forecasts/715663/e-commerce-revenue-forecast-in-europe

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566...

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-retailers-urged-to-strengthen-shipping-processes-as-ecommerce-sales-set-to-exceed-900bn-301987925.html