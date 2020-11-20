Official G20 2020 Family Photo Released

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi G20 Presidency is pleased to share a family photo of the G20 leaders projected this evening on the walls of the UNESCO World Heritage Site At-Turaif District in Ad-Diriyah outside Riyadh.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1339951/Official_G20_2020_F... [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1339951/Official_G20_2020_F...]

Ad--Diriyah is the birthplace of the first Saudi state, historical crossroads of pilgrims and traders, and home to one of the kingdom's most ambitious heritage developments.

For the high-res, please visit the G20 Media Microsite. [https://www.g20riyadhsummit.org/mediakit/g20-riyadh-summit-l...]

CONTACT: +966 11 829 6129, G20media@saudisecretariat.gov.sa