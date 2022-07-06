Polygon acquires Aquaser in France

STOCKHOLM, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygon strengthens its geographical reach in France with the acquisition of Aquaser. Aquaser is a Property Damage Restoration company focused on Leak detection and Reconstruction with 28 employees and annual revenue of about 3 MEUR. Aquaser is based in Bordeaux with depots in Toulouse and Saintes.

Aquaser was established in 2002, restoration services were over time completed with leak detection, plumbing services and reconstruction. Aquaser also developed expertise in industrial imaging (high temperatures camera, 360 image drones) with an ambitious investment and training plan.

"I'm really proud of welcoming yet another French family member to our organization, the growth in France is impressive and I have good hopes for our future", says Axel Gränitz, President and CEO for the Polygon Group.

"The acquisition of Aquaser will increase our regional coverage in the southwest of France with a full range of services. Aquaser has a very good reputation and I'm happy to welcome our new skilled colleagues to our team", says Damien Comandon Country President of Polygon France.

"I'm happy to join Polygon, one of the key market consolidators. The merger will enable us to grow, and we will have the possibilities to learn from each other to support our customers even better", says Richard Valary, Managing Director at Aquaser.

