SKF completes acquisition of Tenute Srl

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF has completed the previously announced acquisition of Tenute Srl. Tenute develops and manufactures sealing solutions for various industrial applications and has approximately 50 employees. Tenute Srl will be integrated into SKF's existing Seals business.

Peter Thorpman, Director, SKF Seals, says: "We're glad to welcome our new colleagues to SKF. This acquisition strengthens our already leading offer, with a particular focus on customers in heavy and process industries."

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations tel: 46 31 337 6576, mobile: 46 725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor RelationsPatrik Stenberg, 46 31-337 2104; 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

