 
europapress/comunicados/comunicados internacional
Publicado 13/07/2020 20:04:27 +02:00CET
- Comunicado -

Stephan Sieber Awarded EUR 1 Million Future Insight Prize 2020 by Merck (2)

Johann Anton Merck (1756-1805) was the fifth generation to run the Merck pharmacy. He combined hands-on work in the dispensary with scientific research, published in respected journals and demonstrated a curious mind, a passion for innovative concepts and an interest in establishing international networks. It was in this prolific atmosphere that his son, Emanuel Merck (1794-1855), grew up and successfully turned the family's pharmacy into a science-based industrial company.

All Merck press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck website. Please go to www.merck.de/subscribe [http://www.merckgroup.com/subscribe] to register online, change your selection or discontinue this service.

About Merck

Merck, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and performance materials. Around 57,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From advancing gene editing technologies and discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices - the company is everywhere. In 2019, Merck generated sales of EUR 16.2 billion in 66 countries.

Scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to Merck's technological and scientific advances. This is how Merck has thrived since its founding in 1668. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck operate as EMD Serono in healthcare, MilliporeSigma in life science, and EMD Performance Materials.

Logo -- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1136775/Merck_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1136775/Merck_Logo.jpg]

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1136775/Merck_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1136775/Merck_Logo.jpg]

Your contact: gangolf.schrimpf@merckgroup.com[mailto:gangolf.schrimpf@merckgroup.com]Phone: +49-6151-72-9591

Contador

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

Lo más leído

  1. 1

    Muere Kelly Preston, actriz de Jerry Maguire y mujer de John Travolta, a los 57 años

  2. 2

    La Fiscalía de Lleida se opone al nuevo confinamiento en varios municipios por el coronavirus

  3. 3

    Debacle de Podemos: de segunda fuerza a quedarse fuera en Galicia, y se hunde a seis escaños en Euskadi

  4. 4

    Muere un hombre de 46 años en una pelea con dos jovenes en Potes

  5. 5

    La justicia no ratifica el nuevo confinamiento en varios municipios de Lleida por el coronavirus

La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
CineMuere Kelly Preston, actriz de Jerry Maguire y mujer de John Travolta, a los 57 años

Muere Kelly Preston, actriz de Jerry Maguire y mujer de John Travolta, a los 57 años
CatalunyaLa Fiscalía de Lleida se opone al nuevo confinamiento en varios municipios por el coronavirus

La Fiscalía de Lleida se opone al nuevo confinamiento en varios municipios por el coronavirus
EspañaDebacle de Podemos: de segunda fuerza a quedarse fuera en Galicia, y se hunde a seis escaños en Euskadi

Debacle de Podemos: de segunda fuerza a quedarse fuera en Galicia, y se hunde a seis escaños en Euskadi