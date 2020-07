Stephan Sieber Awarded EUR 1 Million Future Insight Prize 2020 by Merck (2)

Johann Anton Merck (1756-1805) was the fifth generation to run the Merck pharmacy. He combined hands-on work in the dispensary with scientific research, published in respected journals and demonstrated a curious mind, a passion for innovative concepts and an interest in establishing international networks. It was in this prolific atmosphere that his son, Emanuel Merck (1794-1855), grew up and successfully turned the family's pharmacy into a science-based industrial company.

About Merck

Merck, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and performance materials. Around 57,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From advancing gene editing technologies and discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices - the company is everywhere. In 2019, Merck generated sales of EUR 16.2 billion in 66 countries.

Scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to Merck's technological and scientific advances. This is how Merck has thrived since its founding in 1668. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck operate as EMD Serono in healthcare, MilliporeSigma in life science, and EMD Performance Materials.

