THOMAS SABO and Rita Ora inspire with Magic Stars Collection

LAUF AN DER PEGNITZ, Germany, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- THOMAS SABO is celebrating the most beautiful time of the year with its new Magic Stars Collection, and from 15(th) October 2020, will be presenting exquisite pieces of jewellery that sparkle like a thousand stars in the night sky. Brand ambassador Rita Ora is once again the face of the campaign and inspires with a festive look.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1311732/THOMAS_SABO_Magic_S... [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1311732/THOMAS_SABO_Magic_S...]

The intricately worked Sterling silver jewellery enchants with elegant pearls, filigree vintage structures and radiant stones, which are artistically crafted into rings, necklaces and earrings. A highlight and extraordinary eye-catcher of the Magic Stars Collection is a stylised butterfly in two-tone look. Handcrafted, the pendant delights with detailed moon and star cut-outs, fine engravings and precisely placed decorative elements. Its high-quality workmanship and strong symbolism make it an absolute must-have with timeless magic.

All designs and even more fantastic gift ideas are now available in THOMAS SABO shops, online at www.thomassabo.com [http://www.thomassabo.com/] and from selected partners.

Pictures are available to download for editorial use here: https://nextcloud.thomassabo.com/s/eLK2A3EdKXT9W8j [https://nextcloud.thomassabo.com/s/eLK2A3EdKXT9W8j]

@thomassabo #magicbyTS #thomassabo

Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com [http://www.apimages.com/]).

About THOMAS SABOTHOMAS SABO is a leading international jewellery company, offering its versatile designs through selective and high-quality multi-channel distribution. In addition to its core segment of elaborately handcrafted jewellery in 925 Sterling silver, THOMAS SABO has designed and distributed watches since 2009 and sunglasses since 2019. Founded in 1984 by Thomas Sabo in Germany, the company has over 3,100 points of sale worldwide, including around 260 shops and the online shop at www.thomassabo.com [http://www.thomassabo.com/]. THOMAS SABO has an international workforce of around 1,600 employees.

Photo -- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1311732/THOMAS_SABO_Magic_S... [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1311732/THOMAS_SABO_Magic_S...]

Press contact:THOMAS SABO GmbH & Co. KG +49912397150 press@thomassabo.com[mailto:press@thomassabo.com]

http://instagram.com/thomassabo [http://instagram.com/thomassabo] http://twitter.com/THOMASSABO [http://twitter.com/THOMASSABO] http://www.youtube.com/ThomasSaboOfficial [http://www.youtube.com/ThomasSaboOfficial]

Web site: https://www.thomassabo.com/