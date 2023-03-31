Valmet to deliver a wash press to Holmen Paper AB's Braviken mill in Sweden

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

ESPOO, Finland, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will deliver a TwinRoll wash press to Holmen Paper AB's Braviken mill in Sweden. The start-up is scheduled for April 2024.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the fourth quarter 2022. Its value will not be disclosed.

Holmen's paper mill located in Braviken, Sweden, has a total annual capacity of 605,000 tons of paper per year.

"The TwinRoll wash press will improve the separation between the thermomechanical pulp (TMP) mill and the paper machine. With a better separation we believe the paper machine will get a cleaner system, resulting in improved runnability and savings of chemicals, such as retention aid and similar chemicals. The good experience from the earlier installed TwinRoll wash press together with the possibility of common spare parts were also influencing our decision," says Fredrik Bragsjö, Production Manager TMP & WH, Holmen Paper, Braviken.

"We are happy to cooperate with Holmen and deliver an additional Valmet TwinRoll washing press to their Braviken mill. This order will help improve the energy and washing efficiency of the TMP mill. We're also able to create a synergy for both presses when it comes to operational maintenance and spare parts," says Michael Nylander, Sales Manager, EMEA Scandinavia Sales Pulp Solutions SE, EMEA, Valmet.

Technical details about Valmet's delivery

Valmet's scope of supply includes a TwinRoll washing press, electric motors, mechanical erection, basic engineering, commissioning, start-up, process support and advisory services.

Information about Holmen Paper AB, Braviken

Braviken Paper Mill is located outside Norrköping, in the south of Sweden. The mill produces paper for magazines, books, and direct mail on two paper machines. The total capacity of the Braviken mill is 605,000 tonnes per year and the production is 100% based on fresh wood fibers from pulp wood and wood chips from the adjacent Holmen Timber sawmill. The Braviken mill employs approximately 400 people.

Michael Nylander, Sales Manager, EMEA Scandinavia Sales Pulp Solutions SE, EMEA, Valmet, tel. +46 76 639 83 01

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. Valmet's net sales in 2022 were approximately EUR 5.1 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

