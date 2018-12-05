 
World Congress of Cardiology & Cardiovascular Health 2018 Opens in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, December 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- Professor David Wood, President of the World Heart Federation, welcomes more than 5000 cardiologists, doctors, nurses, and health and policy experts from around the world to Dubai for WCC 2018 at a time when the opportunities for a sustainable impact on cardiovascular health have never been greater  - World Heart Federation Inaugural Awards honour the dedication and work of world-leading names in the field of cardiovascular health 

In Dubai today, cardiologists, researchers, policymakers and health leaders came together at the launch of the World Heart Federation's World Congress of Cardiology and Cardiovascular Health 2018.

WCC 2018 has the privilege of convening leading figures in cardiovascular health to share ground-breaking research and technologies, offering a truly global perspective on the challenges of bringing heart health to national agendas and reducing the global burden of cardiovascular disease.

Professor David Wood, President, WHF:

"In this WHF's 40th anniversary year, WCC 2018 is a chance to celebrate the contribution our leadership has made in the fight against heart disease and stroke. Thanks to our and our Members' work and dedication, the cardiovascular health of countless people around the world has been improved. But the fight for prevention and control of CVD continues and our Congress plays an important part in this."

At WCC 2018 today, the WHF Inaugural Awards also honoured the following leading names in cardiovascular health:

-- Life Time Achievement Award

Antonio Bayes De Luna 

-- Advocacy Award in Cardiovascular Health

Judith Mackay 

Award for Outstanding Contribution to Global Cardiovascular Health

Sir Richard Peto and Alan Lopez  

Best Global Heart Paper

Andrew Moran 

WCC Special Recognition: Endowment Fund

Salim Yusuf 

Sir Richard Peto, Professor of Medical Statistics and Epidemiology, University of Oxford and Alan Lopez, Melbourne Laureate Professor, University of Melbourne: "We are delighted the World Heart Federation has chosen to recognize epidemiologists such as us who work on the consequences of smoking, and a tobacco control advocate who works on the control of smoking."

Judith Mackay, Director, Asian Consultancy on Tobacco Control and Senior Policy Advisor, WHO: "The massive mortality from smoking can be prevented more effectively in the corridors of power than in the corridors of clinics, with political will the key ingredient. There is plenty left to do, and the awards to Richard, Alan and myself provide welcome confirmation of the World Heart Federation's support for tobacco control."

