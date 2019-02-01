Germany Sees Red: Eon Becoming a New Energy Monopoly

Publicado 01/02/2019 18:03:24 CET

Analysis shows: After the planned takeover of customers and networks of RWE-subsidiary Innogy, Eon would dominate two thirds of the market / LichtBlick calls on antitrust authorities to stop the deal

Hamburg, February 2nd, 2019 / News Aktuell.- In a statement, green energy provider LichtBlick has called for the EU Commission to block the mega-deal between RWE and Eon which would restructure the energy market. The statement was composed by the law firm Raue LLP, which specializes in competition law.

“The plans of these two energy giants aim to put an end to the competitive electricity market in Germany. The victims of this are electricity customers who must take higher energy prices into account. The antitrust authorities must halt this plan,” says Gero Lücking, Managing Director of Energy Management at LichtBlick.

About LichtBlick:

LichtBlick is a green energy provider. Over one million members of the LichtBlick community have already set store in the pure energy of the pioneer and market leader for green energy and gas. With SchwarmEnergie®, the innovative company is developing digital energy solutions for homes and businesses. LichtBlick employees 460 people and generated a turnover of EUR 700 million in 2017. Info: www.lichtblick.de

