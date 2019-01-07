 
Globos de Oro 2019: Lista completa de ganadores

El equipo de Green Book en los Globos de Oro
MADRID, 7 Ene. (EUROPA PRESS) -

La 76ª edición de los Globos de Oro, los premios que anualmente entrega la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, se saldó un reparto de premios que contentó a muchos, dejó a algunos favoritos con cara de póquer y no señaló un claro y rotundo vencedor.

El palmarés, y por tanto la gloria, fueron compartidos tanto en las categorías de cine, donde destacaron los tres premios de Green Book y los dos de Roma o Bohemian Rhapsody, como el televisión, con El método Kominsky y American Crime Story: El asesinato de Gianni Versace como ficciones más premiadas.

Este es el palmarés completo de la 76ª edición de los Globos de Oro:

CINE

MEJOR PELÍCULA - DRAMA

Bohemian Rhapsody

MEJOR PELÍCULA - COMEDIA O MUSICAL

Green Book

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Alfonso Cuarón (Roma)

MEJOR ACTOR - DRAMA

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

MEJOR ACTRIZ - DRAMA

Glenn Close (La buena esposa)

MEJOR ACTOR - COMEDIA O MUSICAL

Christian Bale (El vicio del poder)

MEJOR ACTRIZ - COMEDIA O MUSICAL

Olivia Colman (La favorita)

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO

Mahershala Ali (Green Book)

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA

Regina King (El blues de Beale Street)

MEJOR GUIÓN

Green Book

MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL

First Man

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

'Shallow' de Ha nacido una estrella

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

Spider-Man: Un nuevo universo

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

Roma

TELEVISIÓN

MEJOR SERIE (DRAMA)

The Americans

MEJOR SERIE (COMEDIA O MUSICAL)

El método Kominsky

MEJOR MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

American Crime Story: El asesinato de Gianni Versace

MEJOR ACTOR (DRAMA)

Richard Madden (Bodyguard)

MEJOR ACTRIZ (DRAMA)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

MEJOR ACTRIZ (COMEDIA O MUSICAL)

Rachel Brosnahan (La maravillosa Sra. Maisel)

MEJOR ACTOR (COMEDIA O MUSICAL)

Michael Douglas (El método Kominsky)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TV

Patricia Arquette (Fuga en Dannemora)

MEJOR ACTOR DE MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TV

Darren Criss (American Crime Story: El asesinato de Gianni Versace)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE, MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TV

Patricia Clarkson (Heridas abiertas)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO DE SERIE, MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TV

Ben Wishaw (A Very English Escandal)

