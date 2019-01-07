Globos de Oro 2019: Lista completa de ganadores

Actualizado
07/01/2019 9:26:43 CET
MADRID, 7 Ene. (EUROPA PRESS) -
La 76ª edición de los Globos de Oro, los premios que anualmente entrega la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, se saldó un reparto de premios que contentó a muchos, dejó a algunos favoritos con cara de póquer y no señaló un claro y rotundo vencedor.
El palmarés, y por tanto la gloria, fueron compartidos tanto en las categorías de cine, donde destacaron los tres premios de Green Book y los dos de Roma o Bohemian Rhapsody, como el televisión, con El método Kominsky y American Crime Story: El asesinato de Gianni Versace como ficciones más premiadas.
Este es el palmarés completo de la 76ª edición de los Globos de Oro:
CINE
MEJOR PELÍCULA - DRAMA
Bohemian Rhapsody
MEJOR PELÍCULA - COMEDIA O MUSICAL
Green Book
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Alfonso Cuarón (Roma)
MEJOR ACTOR - DRAMA
Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)
MEJOR ACTRIZ - DRAMA
Glenn Close (La buena esposa)
MEJOR ACTOR - COMEDIA O MUSICAL
Christian Bale (El vicio del poder)
MEJOR ACTRIZ - COMEDIA O MUSICAL
Olivia Colman (La favorita)
MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO
Mahershala Ali (Green Book)
MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA
Regina King (El blues de Beale Street)
MEJOR GUIÓN
Green Book
MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL
First Man
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
'Shallow' de Ha nacido una estrella
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
Spider-Man: Un nuevo universo
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA
Roma
TELEVISIÓN
MEJOR SERIE (DRAMA)
The Americans
MEJOR SERIE (COMEDIA O MUSICAL)
El método Kominsky
MEJOR MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
American Crime Story: El asesinato de Gianni Versace
MEJOR ACTOR (DRAMA)
Richard Madden (Bodyguard)
MEJOR ACTRIZ (DRAMA)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
MEJOR ACTRIZ (COMEDIA O MUSICAL)
Rachel Brosnahan (La maravillosa Sra. Maisel)
MEJOR ACTOR (COMEDIA O MUSICAL)
Michael Douglas (El método Kominsky)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TV
Patricia Arquette (Fuga en Dannemora)
MEJOR ACTOR DE MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TV
Darren Criss (American Crime Story: El asesinato de Gianni Versace)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE, MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TV
Patricia Clarkson (Heridas abiertas)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO DE SERIE, MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TV
Ben Wishaw (A Very English Escandal)