Metallica donan 118.000 euros a organizaciones benéficas de Madrid y Barcelona

If you bought a ticket for tonight’s @Metallica show, you have helped contribute to @CalorNoche & @Igualesenaccion – two organizations working to support the homeless population in their communities. #MetallicaGivesBack #AWMH #MetInBarcelona pic.twitter.com/9XrBmQWvwB

Everyone at the @Metallica show in Madrid is helping to support @bokatas and their work providing food, conversation, information, company, and transportation to hospitals for the homeless population in Madrid, Barcelona, and Zaragoza. #MetallicaGivesBack #AWMH pic.twitter.com/aC0I9UMSWr