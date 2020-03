Muere Bill Rieflin, batería de R.E.M., King Crimson y Ministry

It is with heavy hearts we acknowledge the death of our dear friend and consummate drummer, Bill.

Today we lost a wonderful artist, tremendous human being and an integral part of Ministry’s developments and success…

Safe travels my brother on the way to your next universal gig.

R.I.P Bill Rieflin#MinistryBand #WeAreMinistry #Ministry #Revco #BillRieflin #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/5YfhvGUZcR