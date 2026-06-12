Ben Shelton - Sho Shimabukuro, en directo hoy: sigue el partido de Stuttgart Open

Ben Shelton - Sho Shimabukuro: resumen y estadísticas del partido de Cuartos de final de Stuttgart Open - ENETPULSE / EPDATA (2026)
Madrid, 12 de junio de 2026.
El tenista estadounidense Ben Shelton(5) se enfrenta en Cuartos de final del torneo Stuttgart Open al tenista Japonés Sho Shimabukuro(104) este viernes a las 18:50.
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-Últimos Resultados de Ben Shelton.
|Fecha
| Torneo
| Jugador
| Resultado
| Jugador
|12/06/2026
| Stuttgart Open (Octavos de final)
| Ben Shelton
| 2-1 (6-7, 6-4, 7-6)
| Marcos Giron
|28/05/2026
| Roland Garros ATP (Treintaidosavos de final)
| Raphael Collignon
| 3-0 (6-4, 7-5, 6-4)
| Ben Shelton
|25/05/2026
| Roland Garros ATP (Sesentaicuatroavos de final)
| Daniel Merida Aguilar
| 0-3 (3-6, 3-6, 4-6)
| Ben Shelton
|19/05/2026
| Hamburg European Open (Octavos de final)
| Daniel Altmaier
| 2-1 (4-6, 7-6, 6-4)
| Ben Shelton
|18/05/2026
| Hamburg European Open (Dieciseisavos de final)
| Marcos Giron
| 1-2 (3-6, 6-4, 6-7)
| Ben Shelton
-Últimos Resultados de Sho Shimabukuro.
|Fecha
| Torneo
| Jugador
| Resultado
| Jugador
|11/06/2026
| Stuttgart Open (Octavos de final)
| Sho Shimabukuro
| 2-1 (4-6, 7-6, 6-4)
| Nick Kyrgios
|09/06/2026
| Stuttgart Open (Dieciseisavos de final)
| Quentin Halys
| 0-2 (4-6, 2-6)
| Sho Shimabukuro
|07/06/2026
| Stuttgart Open, Qualification (Cuartos de final)
| Sho Shimabukuro
| 2-0 (7-6, 6-3)
| Jurij Rodionov
|06/06/2026
| Stuttgart Open, Qualification (Octavos de final)
| Sho Shimabukuro
| 2-0 (7-5, 6-4)
| Stefanos Sakellaridis
|05/06/2026
| Birmingham (Cuartos de final)
| Sho Shimabukuro
| 0-2 (6-7, 3-6)
| Kamil Majchrzak