Ben Shelton - Sho Shimabukuro, en directo hoy: sigue el partido de Stuttgart Open

Ben Shelton - Sho Shimabukuro: resumen y estadísticas del partido de Cuartos de final de Stuttgart Open
Ben Shelton - Sho Shimabukuro: resumen y estadísticas del partido de Cuartos de final de Stuttgart Open - ENETPULSE / EPDATA (2026)
Europa Press Deportes
Publicado: viernes, 12 junio 2026 17:50
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Madrid, 12 de junio de 2026.

El tenista estadounidense Ben Shelton(5) se enfrenta en Cuartos de final del torneo Stuttgart Open al tenista Japonés Sho Shimabukuro(104) este viernes a las 18:50.

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-Últimos Resultados de Ben Shelton.

Fecha Torneo Jugador Resultado Jugador
12/06/2026 Stuttgart Open (Octavos de final) Ben Shelton 2-1 (6-7, 6-4, 7-6) Marcos Giron
28/05/2026 Roland Garros ATP (Treintaidosavos de final) Raphael Collignon 3-0 (6-4, 7-5, 6-4) Ben Shelton
25/05/2026 Roland Garros ATP (Sesentaicuatroavos de final) Daniel Merida Aguilar 0-3 (3-6, 3-6, 4-6) Ben Shelton
19/05/2026 Hamburg European Open (Octavos de final) Daniel Altmaier 2-1 (4-6, 7-6, 6-4) Ben Shelton
18/05/2026 Hamburg European Open (Dieciseisavos de final) Marcos Giron 1-2 (3-6, 6-4, 6-7) Ben Shelton

-Últimos Resultados de Sho Shimabukuro.

Fecha Torneo Jugador Resultado Jugador
11/06/2026 Stuttgart Open (Octavos de final) Sho Shimabukuro 2-1 (4-6, 7-6, 6-4) Nick Kyrgios
09/06/2026 Stuttgart Open (Dieciseisavos de final) Quentin Halys 0-2 (4-6, 2-6) Sho Shimabukuro
07/06/2026 Stuttgart Open, Qualification (Cuartos de final) Sho Shimabukuro 2-0 (7-6, 6-3) Jurij Rodionov
06/06/2026 Stuttgart Open, Qualification (Octavos de final) Sho Shimabukuro 2-0 (7-5, 6-4) Stefanos Sakellaridis
05/06/2026 Birmingham (Cuartos de final) Sho Shimabukuro 0-2 (6-7, 3-6) Kamil Majchrzak

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