Jan-Lennard Struff - Martin Landaluce, en directo hoy: sigue el partido de Mallorca Championships

Madrid, 22 de junio de 2026.

El tenista alemán Jan-Lennard Struff(77) se enfrenta en Dieciseisavos de final del torneo Mallorca Championships al tenista español Martin Landaluce(58) este lunes no antes de las 15:00.

No hay partidos directos.

-Últimos Resultados de Jan-Lennard Struff.

Fecha Torneo Jugador Resultado Jugador
10/06/2026 Stuttgart Open (Octavos de final) Jan-Lennard Struff 1-2 (6-7, 6-3, 2-6) Alexander Bublik
09/06/2026 Stuttgart Open (Dieciseisavos de final) Jan-Lennard Struff 2-1 (6-2, 6-7, 6-3) Alexis Galarneau
28/05/2026 Roland Garros ATP (Treintaidosavos de final) Jan-Lennard Struff 0-3 (5-7, 6-7, 2-6) Jaime Faria
26/05/2026 Roland Garros ATP (Sesentaicuatroavos de final) Alexander Bublik 1-3 (5-7, 7-6, 4-6, 5-7) Jan-Lennard Struff
18/05/2026 Hamburg European Open (Dieciseisavos de final) Jakub Mensik 2-0 (7-6, 6-2) Jan-Lennard Struff

-Últimos Resultados de Martin Landaluce.

Fecha Torneo Jugador Resultado Jugador
15/06/2026 Halle Open (Dieciseisavos de final) Terence Atmane 2-1 (6-3, 3-6, 7-6) Martin Landaluce
14/06/2026 Halle Open, Qualification (Cuartos de final) Martin Landaluce 2-0 (7-5, 6-4) Tom Gentzsch
13/06/2026 Halle Open, Qualification (Octavos de final) Martin Landaluce 2-1 (3-6, 6-3, 7-6) Marc-Andrea Huesler
11/06/2026 Stuttgart Open (Octavos de final) Martin Landaluce 1-2 (7-6, 5-7, 6-7) Taylor Fritz
08/06/2026 Stuttgart Open (Dieciseisavos de final) Pierre-Hugues Herbert 1-2 (7-5, 3-6, 4-6) Martin Landaluce

Jan-Lennard Struff rompe el servicio de Martin Landaluce y se pone 2-0 por delante.

Jan-Lennard Struff gana el primer juego y domina 1-0

Contador

Contenido patrocinado