Jan-Lennard Struff - Martin Landaluce, en directo hoy: sigue el partido de Mallorca Championships
Madrid, 22 de junio de 2026.
El tenista alemán Jan-Lennard Struff(77) se enfrenta en Dieciseisavos de final del torneo Mallorca Championships al tenista español Martin Landaluce(58) este lunes no antes de las 15:00.
No hay partidos directos.
-Últimos Resultados de Jan-Lennard Struff.
|Fecha
| Torneo
| Jugador
| Resultado
| Jugador
|10/06/2026
| Stuttgart Open (Octavos de final)
| Jan-Lennard Struff
| 1-2 (6-7, 6-3, 2-6)
| Alexander Bublik
|09/06/2026
| Stuttgart Open (Dieciseisavos de final)
| Jan-Lennard Struff
| 2-1 (6-2, 6-7, 6-3)
| Alexis Galarneau
|28/05/2026
| Roland Garros ATP (Treintaidosavos de final)
| Jan-Lennard Struff
| 0-3 (5-7, 6-7, 2-6)
| Jaime Faria
|26/05/2026
| Roland Garros ATP (Sesentaicuatroavos de final)
| Alexander Bublik
| 1-3 (5-7, 7-6, 4-6, 5-7)
| Jan-Lennard Struff
|18/05/2026
| Hamburg European Open (Dieciseisavos de final)
| Jakub Mensik
| 2-0 (7-6, 6-2)
| Jan-Lennard Struff
-Últimos Resultados de Martin Landaluce.
|Fecha
| Torneo
| Jugador
| Resultado
| Jugador
|15/06/2026
| Halle Open (Dieciseisavos de final)
| Terence Atmane
| 2-1 (6-3, 3-6, 7-6)
| Martin Landaluce
|14/06/2026
| Halle Open, Qualification (Cuartos de final)
| Martin Landaluce
| 2-0 (7-5, 6-4)
| Tom Gentzsch
|13/06/2026
| Halle Open, Qualification (Octavos de final)
| Martin Landaluce
| 2-1 (3-6, 6-3, 7-6)
| Marc-Andrea Huesler
|11/06/2026
| Stuttgart Open (Octavos de final)
| Martin Landaluce
| 1-2 (7-6, 5-7, 6-7)
| Taylor Fritz
|08/06/2026
| Stuttgart Open (Dieciseisavos de final)
| Pierre-Hugues Herbert
| 1-2 (7-5, 3-6, 4-6)
| Martin Landaluce
Jan-Lennard Struff rompe el servicio de Martin Landaluce y se pone 2-0 por delante.
Jan-Lennard Struff gana el primer juego y domina 1-0
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