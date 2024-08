Rusia asegura que Ucrania ha sufrido más de 115.000 bajas en los últimos dos meses

July 12, 2024, Zaporizhzhia Region, Ukraine: ZAPORIZHZHIA REGION, UKRAINE - JULY 12, 2024 - An artillery crew of the 65th Mechanized Brigade fires a 2S3M self-propelled gun to strike the positions of Russian troops in the Orikhiv direction, Zaporizhzhia r - Europa Press/Contacto/Dmytro Smolienko