IFCO celebrates three decades of innovation and sustainability in fresh-grocery supply chains

In 1992, IFCO began transforming the fresh-grocery supply chain, introducing the circular economy, and enabling sustainable transportation of fresh food

Munich, Germany, February 2, 2022: IFCO, the world’s leading provider of Reusable Packaging Containers (RPCs) for fresh grocery products, is celebrating its 30 anniversary. In 1992, IFCO dared to challenge the linear economy norms by pioneering a unique share-reuse-recycle model based on the circular economy. Today, IFCO RPCs are used in over 1.9 billion shipments of fresh produce every year, reducing waste throughout the supply chain and demonstrating the clear benefit of a consistent, strong commitment to sustainability.

Wide range of innovative RPCs for all kinds of fresh groceries

In 1992, long before sustainability became the global priority it is today, IFCO was founded in Pullach, Germany, near Munich. Dedicated to optimizing the transportation of fresh groceries in the most sustainable way possible, IFCO was the first company to apply the “share and reuse” pooling model to the fresh-grocery supply chain.

“By pursuing our purpose, we can make a really positive impact on the environment, and this is what inspires everyone working at IFCO, every day,” said IFCO SYSTEMS CEO Michael Pooley. “With climate change, we are facing the greatest challenge of our generation, and we are committed to be part of the solution. Our 30 years of experience and our continuous drive to develop even more innovative solutions means that we are the right company that has the right proposition at the right time. Our mission remains to make the fresh-grocery supply chain sustainable.”

Please find the full announcement as well as images here: https://bit.ly/3rjntjr

Contact:

HBI

Corinna Voss

Tel.: +498999388730

ifco@hbi.de