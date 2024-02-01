RSD Travel Ltd. travel group awarded as TOP travel agency

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Towcester, 1 February (News Aktuell).-

Experts recognise the company's exceptional tourism and economic performance

RSD Travel Ltd. belongs to one of the largest cultural tour organisers in Europe, the RSD Group, which has just been crowned "as a TOP tour operator for its above-average tourism and economic performance".

Two teams of specialists were involved with the comprehensive audit and corresponding certification: the tourism-related elements were assessed by experts from tourVERS GmbH, a leading provider of the travel insurance certificate that must be provided by law. tourVERS insures more than 1,200 agencies of all sizes from all sectors of tourism. The second audit team was the RINKE TREUHAND auditing firm, which took a close look at the company's creditworthiness, i.e. its economic resilience. For business partners as well as travellers, in economically turbulent times, this counts as a crucial barometer of a tour operator's reliability.

The recognised economic strength of his company is of course also of great importance to Managing Director Horst Zsifkovits. He was delighted to receive the certificate: "This special appreciation recognises our overall performance as one of Europe's leading tour operators."

Zsifkovits lists some of the service areas in which his tour operator can now boast of being an above-average provider: "This begins with the detailed telephone advice given to customers and extends to the presentation of our fantastic range of holidays, their top quality and the excellent price-performance ratio, as well as top customer satisfaction ratings. As a team of dedicated travel professionals, we deserve to be a little bit proud of this."

tourVERS Managing Director Michael Wäldle adds: "This award as a top tour operator sets you apart from numerous competitors in the field of educational and leisure travel sector."

