Publicado 01/02/2024 08:59
- Comunicado -

RSD Travel Ltd. travel group awarded as TOP travel agency

Ceremonial presentation of the certificate for the Top Tour Operator award by tourVERS Managing Director Michael Wäldle
Ceremonial presentation of the certificate for the Top Tour Operator award by tourVERS Managing Director Michael Wäldle - RSD Reise Service Deutschland GmbH

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Towcester, 1 February (News Aktuell).-

Experts recognise the company's exceptional tourism and economic performance

RSD Travel Ltd. belongs to one of the largest cultural tour organisers in Europe, the RSD Group, which has just been crowned "as a TOP tour operator for its above-average tourism and economic performance".

Two teams of specialists were involved with the comprehensive audit and corresponding certification: the tourism-related elements were assessed by experts from tourVERS GmbH, a leading provider of the travel insurance certificate that must be provided by law. tourVERS insures more than 1,200 agencies of all sizes from all sectors of tourism. The second audit team was the RINKE TREUHAND auditing firm, which took a close look at the company's creditworthiness, i.e. its economic resilience. For business partners as well as travellers, in economically turbulent times, this counts as a crucial barometer of a tour operator's reliability.

The recognised economic strength of his company is of course also of great importance to Managing Director Horst Zsifkovits. He was delighted to receive the certificate: "This special appreciation recognises our overall performance as one of Europe's leading tour operators."

Zsifkovits lists some of the service areas in which his tour operator can now boast of being an above-average provider: "This begins with the detailed telephone advice given to customers and extends to the presentation of our fantastic range of holidays, their top quality and the excellent price-performance ratio, as well as top customer satisfaction ratings. As a team of dedicated travel professionals, we deserve to be a little bit proud of this."

tourVERS Managing Director Michael Wäldle adds: "This award as a top tour operator sets you apart from numerous competitors in the field of educational and leisure travel sector."

Emisor: RSD Reise Service Deutschland GmbH

More information:

Phone: +44 20 3514 35 43
e-mail: info@rsd-travel.co.uk

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
InternacionalReino Unido dice que Rusia viró al reclutamiento "regularizado" de presos tras el uso previo de contratos "cortos"

Reino Unido dice que Rusia viró al reclutamiento "regularizado" de presos tras el uso previo de contratos "cortos"
Islas BalearesCondenada a un año de cárcel la administradora de una comunidad de propietarios por quedarse con el dinero de las cuotas

Condenada a un año de cárcel la administradora de una comunidad de propietarios por quedarse con el dinero de las cuotas
CinePrimera imagen de Pedro Pascal en el rodaje de Gladiator 2

Primera imagen de Pedro Pascal en el rodaje de Gladiator 2