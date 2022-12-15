Publicado 15/12/2022 14:45

Aker Solutions signs LOI with OKEA for the Draugen Electrification Project

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

LYSAKER, Norway, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with OKEA for the Draugen Electrification project, offshore Norway. The project is planned to involve major modifications of the existing platform to enable it to receive power from shore via an electrical power cable. This will replace the current power generation from gas turbines at the platform and reduce CO2 emissions by about 200,000 tonnes per year.

Aker Solutions expects the LOI to be converted to a full Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) contract during the first quarter of 2023. The company expects to book a substantial1 order intake related to this contract in the first quarter of 2023 in the Electrification, Maintenance and Modifications (EMM) segment, subject to regulatory approvals.

The award of the LOI follows completion of front-end engineering and design (FEED) work performed by Aker Solutions.

1Aker Solutions defines a substantial contract as between NOK 2.5 billion and NOK 4.0 billion.

ENDS

Media Contact:Torbjørn Andersen, mob: +47 928 85 542, email: torbjorn.andersen@akersolutions.com

Investor Contact:Fredrik Berge, mob: +47 450 32 090, email: fredrik.berge@akersolutions.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-solutions-signs-loi-with-okea-for-the-draugen-electrification-project-301704216.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
Castilla-La ManchaLa mujer fallecida en Quintanar del Rey era una guardia civil que disparó a sus hijas y se suicidó después

La mujer fallecida en Quintanar del Rey era una guardia civil que disparó a sus hijas y se suicidó después
CineHenry Cavill, despedido como Superman: James Gunn prepara una película con una versión más joven del superhéroe

Henry Cavill, despedido como Superman: James Gunn prepara una película con una versión más joven del superhéroe
MadridEscudero dice que se convocará al comité de huelga de Atención Primaria en cuanto reciban la petición de reunión

Escudero dice que se convocará al comité de huelga de Atención Primaria en cuanto reciban la petición de reunión