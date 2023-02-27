Publicado 27/02/2023 03:44
Correction: Minesto publishes the Annual Report for 2022

The correction refers to a typing error on page 9, where minus signs are missing on "Årets Resultat" and "Moderbolagets aktieägare" column "2022".

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual Report in Swedish for the financial year 2022 is attached in this press release, and is also available on the company's website:

To download the Annual Report, go to: www.minesto.com/investors

For additional information, please contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Communications Manager+46 735 23 71 58ir@minesto.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/correction-minesto-publishes-the-annual-report-for-2022-301756186.html

