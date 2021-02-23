EAEP as a Driving Force and Think Tank European Association of Online Pharmacies Repositions Itself

Brussels/Berlin, 23 February 2021– News Aktuell.- The leading association of European online pharmacies has a new board team, a new name and a new external image:

Walter Hess, Head Germany in the Group Management of the Zur Rose Group and CEO of DocMorris N.V., is now president of the association and Stefan Feltens, CEO SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, is vice president and secretary general. With the new leadership duo, the association of online pharmacies will shape the European healthcare sector’s digital transformation in a future-oriented way. A key goal is to further expand the practical patient benefits of online pharmacies in the implementation of future e-health concepts. Vladimir Finsterle, CEO and founder of Pearls Health Cyber s.r.o., and Gianni De Gaspari, CEO and co-founder of the online pharmacy Viata, complete the board.

By changing its name from EAMSP (European Association of Mail Service Pharmacies) to EAEP (European Association of E-Pharmacies), the association underlines its key role in Europe’s increasingly digitised healthcare systems. As online pharmacies, the EAEP’s long-standing members ensure that people all over Europe have optimal access to medicines and pharmaceutical advice every single day. Accordingly, the new logo symbolises the connection between people and pharmacies.

"With Walter Hess, the EAEP gains an experienced market expert as president," says Stefan Feltens. "Together we will demonstrate that the members of the EAEP have systemically relevant answers to changing customer needs and market conditions. To ensure this, we will continue and further intensify our dialogue with politics, society and the economy. We see ourselves as a driving force and use our digital skills for the benefit of consumers.

"As a leadership duo, we want to help shape the future of the healthcare system. We see the EAEP as a European think tank for e-health issues. As pioneers in the European pharmacy market, we will leverage digital solutions to contribute to advancing access, safety, quality, service and sustainability in healthcare in the interest of consumers across Europe," emphasises Walter Hess.

The new website www.eaep.com gives the association a contemporary web presence that describes its services and positions and provides a wide range of information on the European health market, from statements on legislation to electronic prescriptions.

Profile: The European Association of E-Pharmacies (EAEP) represents the interests of its members and protects the needs of its members' patients and customers. It informs the public in a transparent manner, enters into a dialogue with politics, the economy and market partners, and contributes its concepts to strengthen the European health sector and to enable cost reductions through digitisation.

The members of the EAEP are pioneers in digital solutions designed to continuously improve the quality, safety and efficiency of healthcare for people across Europe. The association bundles the voices of its members in position papers and promotes interaction and knowledge exchange.

Contact: EAEP Avenue Marnix 28 B-1000 Ixelles / Brussels Belgium

Mail: info@eaep.com Web: www.eaep.com