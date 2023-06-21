Essity recognized as a sustainability leader

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity has once again been awarded a Platinum medal by the sustainability rating company EcoVadis. The result places Essity among the top 1 percent of all companies assessed by EcoVadis for their sustainability performance.

Essity received 78 points out of a maximum of 100 points in this year's rating, which means that the company is among the 99th percentile of companies assessed. This is the third rating since 2020 that Essity has received a Platinum medal from EcoVadis.

This year's index is based on the sustainability performance data derived from more than 62,000 companies assessed by EcoVadis between 2018 and 2022 across four themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

"As a global hygiene and health company providing products and solutions to more than a billion people every day, Essity is committed to responsible business practices throughout our value chain. We are proud to receive the Platinum EcoVadis medal once again since it recognizes this commitment," says Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity.

EcoVadis is a well-renowned sustainability rating index and Essity frequently shares the results and insights with customers globally. EcoVadis' sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into the environment as well as social and ethical risks in companies across more than 200 industries and 175 countries.

