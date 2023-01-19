Publicado 19/01/2023 14:21

Immunovia announces updated financial calendar for financial year 2023

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia, a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and survival rates for patients with cancer, announces its financial calendar for 2023 and 2024.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on April 26, 2023.

For more information, please contact:Karin Almqvist Liwendahl CFOkarin.almqvist.liwendahl@immunovia.com +46 70 911 56 08

About Immunovia Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available for early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercialization of IMMray PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.

The USA, the first market in which IMMray PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated value of more than USD 4 billion annually.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/immunovia-announces-updated-financial-calendar-for-financial-year-2023-301725866.html

