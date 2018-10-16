COMUNICADO: Infosys (NYSE: INFY) Announces Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2018 (3)

Publicado 16/10/2018 14:55:18 CET

(Dollars in millions except equity share and per equity share data) Three months Three months Six months Six months ended ended ended ended September September 30, September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 30, 2017 Revenues 2,921 2,728 5,753 5,379 Cost of sales 1,884 1,743 3,703 3,435 Gross profit 1,037 985 2,050 1,944 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses 154 132 303 269 Administrative expenses 191 194 384 377 Total operating expenses 345 326 687 646 Operating profit 692 659 1,363 1,298 Other income, net 105 137 212 263 Reduction in the fair value of Disposal Group held for sale(3) - - (39) - Share in net profit/(loss) of associate, including impairment(4) - - - (11) Profit before income taxes 797 796 1,536 1,550 Income tax expense 216 218 420 431 Net profit 581 578 1,116 1,119 Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Re-measurements of the net defined benefit liability/asset, net 1 1 1 1 Equity instruments through other comprehensive income, net 2 - 2 - Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Fair valuation of investments, net (2) 2 (9) 6 Fair value changes on derivatives designated as cash flow hedge, net (4) 3 (3) (7) Foreign currency translation (461) (107) (929) (47) Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax (464) (101) (938) (47) Total comprehensive income 117 477 178 1,072 Profit attributable to: Owners of the Company 581 578 1,116 1,119 Non-controlling interests - - - - 581 578 1,116 1,119 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the Company 117 477 178 1,072 Non-controlling interests - - - - 117 477 178 1,072 Earnings per equity share(5) Basic ($) 0.13 0.13 0.26 0.24 Diluted ($) 0.13 0.13 0.26 0.24 Weighted average equity shares used in computing earnings per equity share Basic 4,347,055,177 4,571,730,722 4,346,857,296 4,571,524,372 Diluted 4,352,208,472 4,575,052,366 4,351,915,210 4,575,765,068

NOTES:

1) The audited condensed consolidated Balance sheet and Statement of Comprehensive Income for the three months and half year ended September 30, 2018 have been taken on record at the Board meeting held on October 16, 2018

2. A Fact Sheet providing the operating metrics of the Company can be downloaded from www.infosys.com [http://www.infosys.com ]

3. During the three months ended June 30, 2018, on remeasurement, including consideration of progress in negotiations on offers from prospective buyers for Panaya, the Company has recorded a reduction in the fair value of Disposal Group held for sale amounting to $39 million in respect of Panaya. Consequently, profit for the half-year ended September 30, 2018 has decreased by $39 million, resulting in a decrease in Basic earnings per equity share by $0.01 (adjusted for September 2018 bonus issue) for the half-year ended September 30, 2018

4. During the quarter ended June 30, 2017, the Company has written down the entire carrying value of the investment in its associate DWA Nova LLC amounting to $11 million

5. Previous period share numbers and EPS have been adjusted for September 2018 bonus issue in accordance with IAS 33, Earnings per share

