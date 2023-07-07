Publicado 07/07/2023 08:24
Invitation to Electrolux Group Q2 presentation

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux Group results for the second quarter of 2023 will be published on July 20, 2023, at approx. 08.00 CEST.

A telephone conference will be held following the release of the results, starting at 09.00 CEST.

Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO, Therese Friberg, CFO, and Anna Ohlsson-Leijon, CCO, will comment on the report. Information on how to join the telephone conference is available HERE.

Slides used in the presentation and report will be available at the Group's website, www.electroluxgroup.com/ir.

For further information, please contact:Sophie Arnius, Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-electrolux-group-q2-presentation-301871772.html

