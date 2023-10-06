LatinFinance ha revelado los ganadores de sus Premios de Financiamiento de Proyectos e Infraestructura 2023

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)
NUEVA YORK, 6 de octubre de 2023/PRNewswire/ -- LatinFinance ha anunciado los ganadores de sus Premios de Financiamiento de Proyectos e Infraestructura 2023, que reconocen las transacciones e instituciones más impresionantes en un área que es crucial para el progreso económico de América Latina y el Caribe.
Los principales patrocinadores de proyectos, inversores en infraestructura, financieros y asesores de América Latina y el Caribe se reunieron en Nueva York para la Cena de Premios de Financiamiento de Proyectos e Infraestructura 2023, ahora en su décimo año.
El anuncio de los ganadores de este año se produjo tras la Mesa Redonda sobre Energía, Infraestructura y Finanzas Sostenibles de LatinFinance 2023, una serie de debates de alto nivel dirigidos editorialmente entre los principales patrocinadores y desarrolladores de proyectos junto con inversores, bufetes de abogados y financieros clave. Las discusiones se centraron en las megatendencias que impactan el mercado en jurisdicciones y sectores clave en América Latina y el Caribe.
Los editores de LatinFinance determinan de forma independiente a los ganadores en un extenso proceso de evaluación que implicó la evaluación de un número récord de presentaciones este año.
La lista completa de ganadores se puede encontrar aquí https://latinfinance.com/2023-project-infrastructure-awards/ y en la edición del cuarto trimestre de.2023 de la revista LatinFinance.
Para obtener más información sobre el proceso de selección y las ofertas e instituciones ganadoras, visite https://latinfinance.com/2023-project-infrastructure-finance-awards/
Transacciones e instituciones premiadas
Haga clic en una transacción o institución ganadora para leer más al respecto:
Bond of the Year: InnergexDigital Infrastructure Financing of the Year: Aligned Data Centers ODATA acquisition financingFinancial Advisor of the Year: Astris FinanceInfrastructure Financing of the Year – Latin America & Airport Financing Financing of the Year: Lima Airport Expansion FinancingInfrastructure Financing of the Year – Andes & Road Financing of the Year: Vía 40 Express 4G Toll Road FinancingInfrastructure Financing of the Year – Brazil São Paulo Metro Line 6Infrastructure Financing of the Year – Caribbean – Oil & Gas Financing of the Year: One Guyana FPSO FinancingInfrastructure Financing of the Year – Mexico Mexico City Metro Line 1 Financing Infrastructure Financing of the Year – Central America: Liberty Costa Rica FinancingInfrastructure Financing of the Year: Southern Cone: PTI WOM Acquisition FinancingInfrastructure Bank of the Year – Andes: BBVAInfrastructure Bank of the Year – Latin America: SantanderInfrastructure Bank of the Year – Brazil: Itaú BBAInfrastructure Bank of the Year – Caribbean: BanreservasInfrastructure Bank of the Year – Mexico: ScotiabankInfrastructure Bank of the Year – Southern Cone: SMBCInfrastructure Law Firm of the Year – Brazil: Mattos FilhoInfrastructure Law Firm of the Year – Latin America: White & CaseInfrastructure Law Firm of the Year – Central America: BLPInfrastructure Law Firm of the Year – Mexico: GaliciaInfrastructure Law Firm of the Year – Southern Cone: MilbankLaw Firm of the Year – Andes: Clifford ChanceLoan of the Year: Aguas HorizonteLocal Currency Financing of the Year: Ecovias do Araguaia Mining Financing of the Year: Tocantinzinho Gold Mine Financing Port Financing of the Year: Chancay Port FinancingPower Financing of the Year: GNA II Power FinancingProject Sponsor of the Year: Global Infrastructure PartnersRenewable Energy Financing of the Year: Mendubim Renewables FinancingSocial Infrastructure Financing of the Year: Usme & Fontibón E-Bus Fleets FinancingSustainable Infrastructure Bank of the Year: ScotiabankSustainable Infrastructure Financing of the Year: BRK AmbientalSustainable Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year: Machado MeyerWater / Sanitation Financing of the Year: Agua de Puebla
Envíe nominaciones para los premios Deals of the Year 2024. El portal de nominaciones está abierto hasta el 15 de octubre de 2023. Obtenga más información en https://latinfinance.com/awards/
Regístrese para recibir una notificación cuando se abran las nominaciones para los premios de financiación de proyectos e infraestructuras de 2024, los premios de bancos del año y los premios de ofertas del año en www.latinfinance.com/awardalerts.
Acerca de LatinFinanceLatinFinance es la plataforma global líder que brinda inteligencia sobre los mercados financieros y las economías de América Latina y el Caribe.
Basándose en 35 años de excelencia editorial, sus publicaciones en inglés brindan información de alto valor a lectores internacionales de empresas, gobiernos, financieros e inversores, mientras que sus eventos convocan a esas comunidades a foros de networking de alto nivel centrados en la dinámica de esos mercados, por geografía y sector.
