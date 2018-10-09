COMUNICADO: Lumi: The Finnish Pavilion for EXPO 2020 Dubai

Publicado 09/10/2018 13:33:54 CET

The order for the construction of the Finnish pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has been awarded to the project team of Factor Nova, JKMM Architects, Beyond Limits, Five Currents and Expomobilia. The pavilion will focus on the themes of nature, innovation and sustainability.

Finland Pavilion: A tribute to the land of a thousand lakes.

"Lumi" is the name with which Finland is going to present itself at the World Expo 2020 in Dubai. Lumi is Finnish and means "snow". Inspired by the white blanket of snow which covers the Finnish landscape from autumn onwards, the Finland Pavilion resembles a white tent made of snow. The simple, elegant design reflects the fascinating tradition of Finnish architecture: From the outside, the structure is unostentatious, but refined. In the interior, the dynamic, open, wooden "KURU" room lies at the heart of the pavilion, offering Expo visitors a pleasantly cool and shady retreat. Finnish components and materials have played an important role in the design of the Lumi pavilion. Finland has a unique and extensive tradition of design architecture. The pavilion may be viewed as a design object relating the history of this heritage. In addition, it is a place representing Finland's closeness to nature and personal exchange, in accordance with the motto of the EXPO 2020 Dubai: "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future".

Background information: EXPO 2020 Dubai and the Finnish pavilion

From 20th October 2020 to 10th April 2021, Dubai will host the next world exposition. More than 180 countries will be taking part, under the motto "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future". EXPO 2020 Dubai is the first world expo in the Arabic-speaking region. The organisers expect that about 70 percent of the visitors will come from other countries.

On behalf of Business Finland, the project team - consisting of the companies Factornova, JKMM Architects, Beyond Limits, Five Currents and Expomobilia - is responsible for the planning and organisation of the Finnish pavilion at EXPO 2020 in Dubai. The concept, planning and execution of the Finnish pavilion are being undertaken by JKMM Architects (Finland) and Expomobilia AG (Zurich, Switzerland). JKMM Architects have put together the design concept and Expomobilia, as global general contractor, is looking after the overall planning and project management in the implementation process. The partners Factornova, Beyond Limits and Five Currents have an advisory and support role on site across all phases of the project.

Further information about Expomobilia and EXPO 2020 Dubai can be found at: https://www.expomobilia.com/en-US/Pavillonbau/Dubai-World-Expo-2020.aspx

