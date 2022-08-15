Netigate receives strategic investment from GRO Capital, accelerating further growth and expansion

GRO Capital becomes the majority shareholder and strategic investor in the experience management platform Netigate. Through this investment, Netigate will accelerate the company's product vision and international growth.

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netigate provides a cloud-based experience management platform that allows customers to collect, analyse and take strategic action on insights gathered from their two most valuable assets: their customers and employees. As a fast-growing SaaS company, Netigate supports thousands of global customers from their offices in Germany, Sweden, Norway, and Poland.

GRO Capital joins Netigate in a period of rapid growth and will partner with the company's management team to further accelerate Netigate's product innovation, enhance sales and marketing efforts, expand internationally, and continue establishing a strong position in Europe.

Mikkel Drucker, CEO of Netigate, says: "Netigate is currently on an exciting journey to become Europe's leading experience platform in the mid-market. With the increasing competition for both talent and customers, capturing and taking action on feedback across the entire employee and customer journeys is essential for companies' competitiveness and survival. With GRO Capital, we now have strong support and investment to further our goal of being the leader in the mid-market."

Netigate strives to give every voice value by inspiring companies and organisations to act on collected insights. The product vision is to provide a platform for unfiltered, rich feedback that delivers an authentic understanding of customers and employees.

Lars Lunde, Partner at GRO Capital, comments: "We are convinced that the experience management category will only be of increasing importance in the future for companies to continuously improve customer experiences and protect talent. Netigate has created a highly scalable experience management platform which, today more than ever, is poised for growth through extensive product innovation and focused go-to-market efforts. We are thrilled to support Netigate's long-term growth and leverage GRO Capital's operational and software expertise to capitalize on this rapidly growing market opportunity."

Together with GRO Capital, Netigate will be able to unleash the full potential in their platform faster. Customers should expect an accelerated pace of new and high-tech analytical capability releases. These will further simplify the analysis process and help transform collected insights into decisions that add true value to their business.

Tom Nyman, Chairman of Netigate, adds: "I am very pleased that GRO Capital, one of the leading SaaS investors in Northern Europe, has become a large investor in Netigate. With their support, we can accelerate our vision of becoming a holistic experience management platform, giving users a much more holistic understanding of their company's performance. I truly believe that the combination of the Netigate team, GRO Capital and the remaining investors will make Netigate an extraordinary company."

About GRO Capital

GRO Capital is a leading North European private equity fund with an exclusive focus on mature B2B software and tech enabled companies with strong growth prospects. GRO Capital serves as active owners developing portfolio companies with a view to create long-term value. The partners behind GRO Capital have been investors in more than 25 technology and software related companies, and GRO Capital has approximately EUR 1bn in AUM.

For further information about GRO Capital please visit: www.grocapital.dk and www.linkedin.com/company/gro-capital

CONTACT:

Contact NetigateMikkel Drucker, CEOmikkel.drucker@netigate.net

Contact GRO CapitalLars Lunde, Partnerll@grocapital.dk

Press contactNatasha Ellis-Knight, Marketing Managernatasha.ellisknight@netigate.net +46 (0)73-518 02 46

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/netigate-ab/r/netigate-receives-strategic-investment-from-gro-capital-accelerating-further-growth-and-expansion,c3613918

The following files are available for download: