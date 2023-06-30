New number of shares and votes in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per 30 June 2023, the total number of shares in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) amounts to 311,336,796 shares. All shares are common shares. The total number of votes is 311,336,796. The increase in the number of shares and votes results from an issue of 1,532,014 class C shares. The class C shares have been issued for the purpose of ensuring fulfilment of commitments under the long-term incentive programme for managers and executives and have by virtue of the conversion clause in the articles of association been converted to common shares. As per 30 June 2023 the company holds 14,399,118 common shares.

Sobi® is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,600 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2022, revenue amounted to SEK 18.8 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com, LinkedIn and YouTube.

This information is information that Sobi is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 30 June 2023 at 14:00 CEST.

