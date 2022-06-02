Record margins and growth in the Swedish and Finnish consulting industry: Cinode AB

STOCKHOLM, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The consulting industry continues to report great market growth. despite the current situation in Europe, the listed consulting companies in Sweden and Finland grew by an average of 19 percent. This quarter, companies also reported the record operating margins.

- The industry has had a great start to the new year. The companies report high growth figures, many thanks to a large number of acquisitions, and margins are at an all-time high. There's been a high demand amongst clients, especially in the IT sector. For example, assignment inquiries at Ework have increased by 30 percent says Mattias Loxi, co-founder and marketing manager of the Skills Management platform Cinode.

This quarter, Exsitec, Knowit, and DevPort reported the highest growth figures in terms of company growth. Exsitec and Knowit managed to combine high organic growth with several acquisitions.

Eurocon, Prevas, and B3 Consulting Group had the highest operating margins.

In terms of employees, Four out of five companies have grown during Q1. The companies that have had the highest number of new employees are Addnode, CombinedX, and B3 Consulting Group have grown the most. For Addnode and CombinedX, the growth is a result of several acquirements during Q1.

- In Q1, four out of five consulting companies have grown in terms of employees, but we still see that companies are struggling to recruit and retain staff. Despite the rise in recruitments, the skills gap is still very evident in the industry. With the number of assignment requests going up, companies need to look at an external network of resources and skills to be able to deliver, says Mattias Loxi.

Take a look at the infographic of the listed consulting companies' Q1 reports.

