Switching to Ozempic® from another GLP-1 RA significantly reduced blood sugar and weight in people with type 2 diabetes

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 43,100 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com [http://www.novonordisk.com/], Facebook [http://www.facebook.com/novonordisk], Twitter [http://www.twitter.com/novonordisk], LinkedIn [http://www.linkedin.com/company/novo-nordisk], YouTube [http://www.youtube.com/novonordisk].

References

1. Desouza C, Kirk AR, Mangla KK, et al. Optimal Treatment Intensification for Glycemic Control in Patients with T2D on Two Oral Agents: Real World Comparison of GLP-1, OADs and Insulin. Abstract 931-P. 80(th) Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association, General Poster Session 2, 13:00 CDT on 13 June 2020. 2. Lingvay I, Kirk AR, Lophaven S, et al. GLP-1-Experienced Patients Switching to Once-Weekly Semaglutide in a Real-World Setting (EXPERT Study). Abstract 954-P. 80(th) Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association, General Poster Session 2, 13:00 CDT on 13 June 2020. 3. Sorli C, Harashima SI, Tsoukas GM, et al. Efficacy and safety of once-weekly semaglutide monotherapy versus placebo in patients with type 2 diabetes (SUSTAIN 1): a double-blind, randomised, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, multinational, multicentre phase 3a trial. Lancet Diabetes Endocrinol. 2017;5:251-260. 4. Ahrén B, Masmiquel L, Kumar H, et al. Efficacy and safety of once-weekly semaglutide versus once-daily sitagliptin as an add-on to metformin, thiazolidinediones, or both, in patients with type 2 diabetes (SUSTAIN 2): A 56-week, double-blind, phase 3a, randomised trial. Lancet Diabetes Endocrinol. 2017;5:341-354. 5. Ahmann AJ, Capehorn M, Charpentier G, et al. Efficacy and Safety of Once-Weekly Semaglutide Versus Exenatide ER in Subjects With Type 2 Diabetes (SUSTAIN 3): A 56-Week, Open-Label, Randomized Clinical Trial. Diabetes Care. 2018;41:258-266. 6. Aroda VR, Bain SC, Cariou B, et al. Efficacy and safety of once-weekly semaglutide versus once-daily insulin glargine as add-on to metformin (with or without sulfonylureas) in insulin-naive patients with type 2 diabetes (SUSTAIN 4): A randomised, open-label, parallel-group, multicentre, multinational, phase 3a trial. Lancet Diabetes Endocrinol. 2017;5:355-366. 7. Rodbard HW, Lingvay I, Reed J, et al. Semaglutide Added to Basal Insulin in Type 2 Diabetes (SUSTAIN 5): A Randomized, Controlled Trial. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2018;103:2291-2301. 8. Marso SP, Bain SC, Consoli A, et al. Semaglutide and cardiovascular outcomes in patients with type 2 diabetes. N Engl J Med. 2016;375:1834-1844. 9. Pratley RE, Aroda VR, Lingvay I, et al. Semaglutide versus dulaglutide once weekly in patients with type 2 diabetes (SUSTAIN 7): a randomised, open-label, phase 3b trial. Lancet Diabetes Endocrinol. 2018;6:275-286. 10. Lingvay I, Catarig A-M, Frias JP, et al. Efficacy and safety of once-weekly semaglutide versus daily canagliflozin as add-on to metformin in patients with type 2 diabetes (SUSTAIN 8): a double-blind, phase 3b, randomised controlled trial. The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology. 2019;7:834-844. 11. Zinman B, Bhosekar V, Busch R, et al. Semaglutide once weekly as add-on to SGLT-2 inhibitor therapy in type 2 diabetes (SUSTAIN 9): a randomised, placebo-controlled trial. The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology. 2019;7:356-367. 12. Capehorn MS, Catarig AM, Furberg JK, et al. Efficacy and safety of once-weekly semaglutide 1.0 mg vs once-daily liraglutide 1.2 mg as add-on to 1-3 oral antidiabetic drugs in subjects with type 2 diabetes (SUSTAIN 10). Diabetes Metab. 2019. 13. EMA. Ozempic(®) Summary of Product Characteristics. Available at: http://www.ema.europa.eu/docs/en_GB/document_library/EPAR_-_... rmation/human/004174/WC500244163.pdf [http://www.ema.europa.eu/docs/en_GB/document_library/EPAR_-_... ormation/human/004174/WC500244163.pdf]. Last accessed: June 2020.

Further information

Media: Mette Kruse Danielsen +45 3079 3883 mkd@novonordisk.com Investors: Daniel Muusmann Bohsen +45 3075 2175 dabo@novonordisk.com Valdemar Borum Svarrer +45 3079 0301 jvls@novonordisk.com Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk +45 3075 2253 arnd@novonordisk.com Mark Joseph Root +45 3079 4211 mjhr@novonordisk.com

Web site: https://www.novonordisk.com/