Tender Offer Over Semapa - Sodim Maintains the Consideration

LISBON, Portugal, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Sodim, SGPS, S.A.Registered office: Av.ª Fontes Pereira de Melo, 14 - 9.º, 1050-121 LisboaShare capital: 32,832,000 EurosRegistered at the CRC of Lisbon with identification number: 500.259.674

Under the terms and for the purposes of article 248-A of the Portuguese Securities Code and of article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, Sodim SGPS, S.A. hereby informs the market, under the terms and for the purposes of article 184 of the Portuguese Securities Code, that: