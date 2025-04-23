Celta de Vigo 3 - 0 Villareal | Resumen, goles y resultado del partido de hoy

Madrid, 23 de abril de 2025.
***Inicio de texto generado mediante inteligencia artificial***
El Celta de Vigo logró una contundente victoria por 3-0 ante el Villarreal en un partido marcado por la expulsión temprana de Eric Bailly en el minuto 37, que condicionó el desarrollo del encuentro. Los locales dominaron con claridad, evidenciado por su mayor posesión (61%) y número de remates (18 por 5 del Villarreal), con Borja Iglesias como principal protagonista ofensivo, quien anotó el segundo gol del partido. Los tantos de Fer Lopez, Borja Iglesias y un penalti de Iago Aspas sentenciaron un encuentro donde el Celta mostró superioridad desde el inicio.
La tarjeta roja a Bailly en el primer tiempo fue un punto de inflexión, debilitando al Villarreal y facilitando el camino hacia la victoria para el conjunto celeste. Con esta victoria, el Celta suma tres puntos importantes que le permiten seguir alejándose de la zona de descenso en la tabla clasificatoria.
***Fin de texto generado mediante inteligencia artificial***
FICHA TÉCNICA.
--RESULTADO: CELTA DE VIGO 3 - VILLAREAL 0 (1-0, al descanso).
--EQUIPOS.
CELTA DE VIGO: Vicente Guaita; Carlos Dominguez, Yoel Lago (Javi Rodriguez, min.74), Marcos Alonso; Hugo Alvarez (Sergio Carreira, min.55), Fran Beltran (Ilaix Moriba, min.46), Damian Rodriguez, Oscar Mingueza; Fer Lopez (Iker Losada, min.75), Borja Iglesias (Iago Aspas, min.66), Alfon Gonzalez.
VILLAREAL: Luiz Junior; Kiko (Pau Navarro, min.74), Eric Bailly, Willy Kambwala, Alfonso Pedraza; Yeremi Pino (Logan Costa, min.39), Santi Comesana (Daniel Parejo, min.65), Pape Gueye, Denis Suarez (Tajon Buchanan, min.64); Nicolas Pepe, Thierno Barry (Ayoze Perez, min.65).
--GOLES.
1-0, min.45: Fer Lopez (Borja Iglesias) .
2-0, min.53: Borja Iglesias (Hugo Alvarez) .
3-0, min.87: Iago Aspas, de penalti.
--ÁRBITRO.
Javier Alberola, asistido en las bandas por Alfredo Rodriguez y Jorge Bueno, en el VAR: Jorge Figueroa y Valentin Pizarro. Amonestó a Fran Beltran (min.45+1), Hugo Alvarez (min.48), por parte del CELTA DE VIGO. Amonestó a Nicolas Pepe (min.85), y, además expulsó con tarjeta roja Eric Bailly (min.37), por parte del VILLAREAL.
--INCIDENCIAS VAR.
Ninguna
--ESTADIO.
Abanca Balaidos ( espectadores) televisado por Dazn
-Estadísticas del partido.
|Estadística
| Celta de Vigo
| Villareal
|Goles
| 3
| 0
|Remates Fuera
| 6
| 3
|Remates
| 18
| 5
|Pases Totales
| 317
| 214
|Corners
| 6
| 3
|Faltas
| 16
| 10
|Posesión
| 61%
| 39%
|Tiros Bloqueados
| 2
| 1
|Fueras de Juego
| 2
| 3
|Tarjetas Amarillas
| 2
| 1
|Tarjetas Rojas
| 0
| 1
|Asistencias
| 2
| 0
|Ataques
| 77
| 26
|Ataques Peligrosos
| 39
| 20
|Centros
| 15
| 7
|Saques de Banda
| 10
| 8
|Saques de Portería
| 6
| 3
|Tratamientos
| 2
| 2
|Sustituciones
| 5
| 5
|Tiros de Falta
| 13
| 18
|Paradas
| 1
| 7
|Contra Golpes
| 1
| 1
-Clasificación Actual.
|Posición
| Zona
| Equipo
| Puntos
| Partidos Jugados
|1
| Champions
| Barcelona
| 76
| 33
|2
| Champions
| Real Madrid
| 69
| 32
|3
| Champions
| Atlético
| 63
| 32
|4
| Champions
| Athletic Bilbao
| 60
| 33
|5
| Champions
| Villarreal
| 52
| 32
|6
| Europa League
| Betis
| 51
| 32
|7
| Europa League
| Celta
| 46
| 33
|8
| Conference League
| Mallorca
| 44
| 33
|18
| Descenso
| Alavés
| 31
| 32
|19
| Descenso
| Leganés
| 29
| 32
|20
| Descenso
| Valladolid
| 16
| 32
-Últimos enfrentamientos directos.
|Fecha
| Competición
| EquipoLocal
| Resultado
| EquipoVisitante
|23/04/2025
| LaLiga
| Celta
| 3-0
| Villarreal
|26/08/2024
| LaLiga
| Villarreal
| 4-3
| Celta
|05/05/2024
| LaLiga
| Celta
| 3-2
| Villarreal
|20/12/2023
| LaLiga
| Villarreal
| 3-2
| Celta
|30/04/2023
| LaLiga
| Villarreal
| 3-1
| Celta
-Últimos Resultados del Celta de Vigo.
|Fecha
| Competición
| EquipoLocal
| Resultado
| EquipoVisitante
|23/04/2025
| LaLiga
| Celta
| 3-0
| Villarreal
|19/04/2025
| LaLiga
| Barcelona
| 4-3
| Celta
|12/04/2025
| LaLiga
| Celta
| 0-2
| Espanyol
|05/04/2025
| LaLiga
| Mallorca
| 1-2
| Celta
|31/03/2025
| LaLiga
| Celta
| 1-1
| Las Palmas
-Últimos Resultados del Villareal.
|Fecha
| Competición
| EquipoLocal
| Resultado
| EquipoVisitante
|23/04/2025
| LaLiga
| Celta
| 3-0
| Villarreal
|20/04/2025
| LaLiga
| Villarreal
| 2-2
| Real Sociedad
|13/04/2025
| LaLiga
| Betis
| 1-2
| Villarreal
|06/04/2025
| LaLiga
| Villarreal
| 0-0
| Athletic Bilbao
|30/03/2025
| LaLiga
| Getafe
| 1-2
| Villarreal
-Próximos partidos del Celta de Vigo.
|Fecha
| Competición
| EquipoLocal
| EquipoVisitante
|04/05/2025 14:00
| LaLiga
| Real Madrid
| Celta
|10/05/2025 16:15
| LaLiga
| Celta
| Sevilla
|13/05/2025 20:00
| LaLiga
| Real Sociedad
| Celta
-Próximos partidos del Villareal.
|Fecha
| Competición
| EquipoLocal
| EquipoVisitante
|27/04/2025 16:15
| LaLiga
| Villarreal
| Espanyol
|03/05/2025 16:15
| LaLiga
| Villarreal
| Osasuna
|10/05/2025 18:30
| LaLiga
| Girona
| Villarreal