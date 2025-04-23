Celta de Vigo 3 - 0 Villareal | Resumen, goles y resultado del partido de hoy

Celta de Vigo 3 - 0 Villareal: resumen y estadísticas del partido de la jornada 33 de LaLiga EA Sports
Celta de Vigo 3 - 0 Villareal: resumen y estadísticas del partido de la jornada 33 de LaLiga EA Sports
Europa Press Deportes
Actualizado: miércoles, 23 abril 2025 21:04
Madrid, 23 de abril de 2025.

***Inicio de texto generado mediante inteligencia artificial***

El Celta de Vigo logró una contundente victoria por 3-0 ante el Villarreal en un partido marcado por la expulsión temprana de Eric Bailly en el minuto 37, que condicionó el desarrollo del encuentro. Los locales dominaron con claridad, evidenciado por su mayor posesión (61%) y número de remates (18 por 5 del Villarreal), con Borja Iglesias como principal protagonista ofensivo, quien anotó el segundo gol del partido. Los tantos de Fer Lopez, Borja Iglesias y un penalti de Iago Aspas sentenciaron un encuentro donde el Celta mostró superioridad desde el inicio.

La tarjeta roja a Bailly en el primer tiempo fue un punto de inflexión, debilitando al Villarreal y facilitando el camino hacia la victoria para el conjunto celeste. Con esta victoria, el Celta suma tres puntos importantes que le permiten seguir alejándose de la zona de descenso en la tabla clasificatoria.

***Fin de texto generado mediante inteligencia artificial***


FICHA TÉCNICA.

--RESULTADO: CELTA DE VIGO 3 - VILLAREAL 0 (1-0, al descanso).

--EQUIPOS.
CELTA DE VIGO: Vicente Guaita; Carlos Dominguez, Yoel Lago (Javi Rodriguez, min.74), Marcos Alonso; Hugo Alvarez (Sergio Carreira, min.55), Fran Beltran (Ilaix Moriba, min.46), Damian Rodriguez, Oscar Mingueza; Fer Lopez (Iker Losada, min.75), Borja Iglesias (Iago Aspas, min.66), Alfon Gonzalez.

VILLAREAL: Luiz Junior; Kiko (Pau Navarro, min.74), Eric Bailly, Willy Kambwala, Alfonso Pedraza; Yeremi Pino (Logan Costa, min.39), Santi Comesana (Daniel Parejo, min.65), Pape Gueye, Denis Suarez (Tajon Buchanan, min.64); Nicolas Pepe, Thierno Barry (Ayoze Perez, min.65).

--GOLES.
1-0, min.45: Fer Lopez (Borja Iglesias) .
2-0, min.53: Borja Iglesias (Hugo Alvarez) .
3-0, min.87: Iago Aspas, de penalti.


--ÁRBITRO.
Javier Alberola, asistido en las bandas por Alfredo Rodriguez y Jorge Bueno, en el VAR: Jorge Figueroa y Valentin Pizarro. Amonestó a Fran Beltran (min.45+1), Hugo Alvarez (min.48), por parte del CELTA DE VIGO. Amonestó a Nicolas Pepe (min.85), y, además expulsó con tarjeta roja Eric Bailly (min.37), por parte del VILLAREAL.

--INCIDENCIAS VAR.
Ninguna

--ESTADIO.
Abanca Balaidos ( espectadores) televisado por Dazn

-Estadísticas del partido.



Estadística Celta de Vigo Villareal
Goles 3 0
Remates Fuera 6 3
Remates 18 5
Pases Totales 317 214
Corners 6 3
Faltas 16 10
Posesión 61% 39%
Tiros Bloqueados 2 1
Fueras de Juego 2 3
Tarjetas Amarillas 2 1
Tarjetas Rojas 0 1
Asistencias 2 0
Ataques 77 26
Ataques Peligrosos 39 20
Centros 15 7
Saques de Banda 10 8
Saques de Portería 6 3
Tratamientos 2 2
Sustituciones 5 5
Tiros de Falta 13 18
Paradas 1 7
Contra Golpes 1 1



-Clasificación Actual.


Posición Zona Equipo Puntos Partidos Jugados
1 Champions Barcelona 76 33
2 Champions Real Madrid 69 32
3 Champions Atlético 63 32
4 Champions Athletic Bilbao 60 33
5 Champions Villarreal 52 32
6 Europa League Betis 51 32
7 Europa League Celta 46 33
8 Conference League Mallorca 44 33
18 Descenso Alavés 31 32
19 Descenso Leganés 29 32
20 Descenso Valladolid 16 32



-Últimos enfrentamientos directos.




Fecha Competición EquipoLocal Resultado EquipoVisitante
23/04/2025 LaLiga Celta 3-0 Villarreal
26/08/2024 LaLiga Villarreal 4-3 Celta
05/05/2024 LaLiga Celta 3-2 Villarreal
20/12/2023 LaLiga Villarreal 3-2 Celta
30/04/2023 LaLiga Villarreal 3-1 Celta




-Últimos Resultados del Celta de Vigo.




Fecha Competición EquipoLocal Resultado EquipoVisitante
23/04/2025 LaLiga Celta 3-0 Villarreal
19/04/2025 LaLiga Barcelona 4-3 Celta
12/04/2025 LaLiga Celta 0-2 Espanyol
05/04/2025 LaLiga Mallorca 1-2 Celta
31/03/2025 LaLiga Celta 1-1 Las Palmas




-Últimos Resultados del Villareal.




Fecha Competición EquipoLocal Resultado EquipoVisitante
23/04/2025 LaLiga Celta 3-0 Villarreal
20/04/2025 LaLiga Villarreal 2-2 Real Sociedad
13/04/2025 LaLiga Betis 1-2 Villarreal
06/04/2025 LaLiga Villarreal 0-0 Athletic Bilbao
30/03/2025 LaLiga Getafe 1-2 Villarreal




-Próximos partidos del Celta de Vigo.




Fecha Competición EquipoLocal EquipoVisitante
04/05/2025 14:00 LaLiga Real Madrid Celta
10/05/2025 16:15 LaLiga Celta Sevilla
13/05/2025 20:00 LaLiga Real Sociedad Celta




-Próximos partidos del Villareal.




Fecha Competición EquipoLocal EquipoVisitante
27/04/2025 16:15 LaLiga Villarreal Espanyol
03/05/2025 16:15 LaLiga Villarreal Osasuna
10/05/2025 18:30 LaLiga Girona Villarreal


