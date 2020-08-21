Palmarés de la competición

MADRID, 21 Ago. (EUROPA PRESS) -
Este es el palmarés de la Copa de la UEFA y Europa League, cuya edición de 2020 se ha adjudicado el Sevilla FC tras imponerse (3-2) al Inter de Milán en el Estadio Rhein Energy de Colonia (Alemania).
--PALMARES DE LA COMPETICIÓN.
AÑO CAMPEÓN SUBCAMPEÓN.
2020 SEVILLA Inter.
2019 Chelsea Arsenal.
2018 ATLÉTICO MADRID Olympique Marsella.
2017 Manchester United Ajax
2016 SEVILLA Liverpool.
2015 SEVILLA Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk.
2014 SEVILLA Benfica.
2013 Chelsea Benfica.
2012 ATLÉTICO MADRID ATHLETIC CLUB.
2011 Oporto Braga.
2010 ATLÉTICO MADRID Fulham.
2009 Shakhtar Donetsk Werder Bremen.
2008 Zenit Glasgow Rangers.
2007 SEVILLA ESPANYOL.
2006 SEVILLA Middlesbrough.
2005 CSKA Moscú Sporting de Lisboa.
2004 VALENCIA Olympique de Marsella.
2003 Oporto Celtic.
2002 Feyenoord Borussia Dortmund.
2001 Liverpool ALAVÉS.
2000 Galatasaray Arsenal.
1999 Parma Olympique.
1998 Inter Lazio.
1997 Schalke 04 Inter.
1996 Bayern Múnich Girondins.
1995 Parma Juventus.
1994 Inter Casino Salzburgo.
1993 Juventus B.Dortmund.
1992 Ajax Torino.
1991 Inter Roma.
1990 Juventus Fiorentina.
1989 Nápoles Stuttgart.
1988 Bayer leverkusen ESPANYOL.
1987 Goteborg Dundee United.
1986 REAL MADRID Colonia.
1985 REAL MADRID Videoton.
1984 Tottenham Anderlecht.
1983 Anderlecht Benfica.
1982 Goteborg Hamburgo.
1981 Ipswich Town AZ/67.
1980 Eintracht B. Moenchengladbach.
1979 B.Moenchengladbach Estrella Roja.
1978 PSV Bastia.
1977 Juventus ATHLETIC.
1976 Liverpool Brujas.
1975 B.Moenchengladbach Twente.
1974 Feyenoord Tottenham.
1973 Liverpool B.Moenchegadbach.
1972 Tottenham Wolverhampton.
1971 Leeds united Juventus.
1970 Arsenal Anderlecht.
1969 Newcastle Ujpest Dozsa.
1968 Leeds United Ferencvaros.
1967 Dinamo Zagreb Leeds united.
1966 FC BARCELONA ZARAGOZA.
1965 Ferencvaros Juventus.
1964 ZARAGOZA VALENCIA.
1963 VALENCIA Dinamo Zagreb.
1962 VALENCIA BARCELONA.
1961 Roma Birmingham.
1960 FC BARCELONA Birmingham.
1958 FC BARCELONA Selección de Londres.