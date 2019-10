La UEFA abre expediente a la Lazio por incidentes racistas en el partido de Liga Europa ante el Rennes

03 October 2019, Italy, Rome: Lazio's Bastos (R) Rennais's Eduardo Camavinga battle for the ball during UEFA Europa League Group B soccer match between SS Lazio and Stade Rennais FC at Olimpico Stadium. Photo: Fabrizio Corradetti/Lapresse via ZUMA Press/d Fabrizio Corradetti/Lapresse via / DPA