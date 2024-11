UD Las Palmas y RCD Mallorca se enfrentan este sábado en un partido al que llegan con dinámicas contrapuestas

Fabio Silva of UD Las Palmas, Mika Marmol and Florian Lejeune of Rayo Vallecano in action during the Spanish League, LaLiga EA Sports, football match played between Rayo Vallecano and UD Las Palmas at Estadio de Vallecas on November 8, 2024, in Madrid, Sp - Dennis Agyeman / AFP7 / Europa Press