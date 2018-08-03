 
europapress/comunicados/comunicados internacional

COMUNICADO: The 8th Annual Follow The Entrepreneur Summit Touches Down in Dubrovnik, Croatia

Publicado 03/08/2018 14:31:24CET

ZAGREB, Croatia, August 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading 300 Entrepreneurs & Business Leaders Expected in This Adriatic Idyllic Vielle

Ville 7-10 October 2018

Dubbed the SALT of European Venture Capital last year in Malta, the annual pilgrimage by leading entrepreneurs and business leaders to listen to breakthrough ideas, and entrepreneurs sharing their visions has come to Dubrovnik and is experiencing exceptional demand for the 4 day experience of seeing the best of Croatia and networking under the stars with the world's top entrepreneurs. More than 100 entrepreneurs and business leaders from Tokyo, Singapore, Hong Kong, Zurich, Milan, Paris, London, New York and San Francisco have registered for the Pre-Summit (VIP ticket) to date. The Follow The Entrepreneur  Livestream in July 2017 reached an audience of 51,000.

https://follow-the-entrepreneur.com - The Follow The Entrepreneur Summit is hosted by Julie Meyer, the CEO of Ariadne Capital Group Limited, ACGL, based in Malta, and EntrepreneurCountry Limited in the UK. To request an invitation, please email team@fte2018.com    

Ariadne Capital Group Limited is the corporate headquarters and holding company for the Ariadne Group which announced its financial results earlier this year: https://prn.to/2MbSP4x. Ariadne Capital Limited, ACL is based in the UK and is not part of this group. Julie Meyer, the Secured Creditor in December 2017, decided to put ACL into Administration. ACL, a corporate finance firm, is not related to the Follow The Entrepreneur Summit, an events firm. Please find further statements from Julie Meyer regarding ACL and the departure from Malta on the http://www.ariadnecapital.com website.

Ms Meyer has been given an honorary doctorate for her contribution to Applied Economics, an MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Order_of_the_British_Empire ], by the Queen of England, one of the top 50 alumni of all time awards by INSEAD, her alma mater, where she sat on the Board of Directors for 6 years, and a Global Leader for Tomorrow Award from the World Economic Forum (Davos).      

Contact Julie Meyer julie@ariadnecap.com +44-(0)7908-881-603

