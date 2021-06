Arón Canet buscará el título de Moto2 con PONS Racing en 2022 y 2023

Canet Aron (esp), Inde Aspar Team, Boscocuro, portrait during the 2021 Moto 2 Motul TT Assen Grand Prix Netherlands, Dutch Grand Prix from June 25 to 27, 2021 on the Assen circuit, in the Netherlands - Photo Studio Milagro / DPPI - GIGI SOLDANO / DPPI Media / AFP7 / Europa Press