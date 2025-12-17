Martin Landaluce - Nicolai Budkov Kjaer, en directo hoy: sigue el partido de Next Gen ATP Finals, Group A

Martin Landaluce - Nicolai Budkov Kjaer: resumen y estadísticas del partido de Round Robin de Next Gen ATP Finals, Group A - ENETPULSE / EPDATA (2025)
Madrid, 17 de diciembre de 2025.
El tenista Español Martin Landaluce(134) se enfrenta en Round Robin del torneo Next Gen ATP Finals, Group A al tenista Noruego Nicolai Budkov Kjaer(136) este miércoles a las 18:30.
-Últimos enfrentamientos directos.
|Fecha
| Torneo
| Jugador
| Resultado
| Jugador
|26/09/2025
| Orleans (Cuartos de final)
| Martin Landaluce
| 2-0 (6-4, 6-4)
| Nicolai Budkov Kjaer
|16/06/2025
| Nottingham 2 (Dieciseisavos de final)
| Martin Landaluce
| 2-1 (6-2, 2-6, 6-2)
| Nicolai Budkov Kjaer
|09/05/2025
| Prague (Cuartos de final)
| Nicolai Budkov Kjaer
| 0-2 (4-6, 3-6)
| Martin Landaluce
-Últimos Resultados de Martin Landaluce.
|Fecha
| Torneo
| Jugador
| Resultado
| Jugador
|27/10/2025
| Bratislava 2 (Dieciseisavos de final)
| Martin Landaluce
| 0-2 (2-6, 5-7)
| Otto Virtanen
|18/10/2025
| Olbia (Semifinal)
| Pablo Carreno Busta
| 2-1 (6-2, 3-6, 6-3)
| Martin Landaluce
|17/10/2025
| Olbia (Cuartos de final)
| Martin Landaluce
| 2-0 (6-3, 6-1)
| Dusan Lajovic
|16/10/2025
| Olbia (Octavos de final)
| Martin Landaluce
| 2-1 (6-3, 3-6, 6-3)
| Borna Gojo
|16/10/2025
| Olbia (Dieciseisavos de final)
| Martin Landaluce
| 2-0 (7-5, 7-5)
| Justin Engel
-Últimos Resultados de Nicolai Budkov Kjaer.
|Fecha
| Torneo
| Jugador
| Resultado
| Jugador
|01/11/2025
| Open de Moselle, Qualification (Octavos de final)
| Clement Tabur
| 2-0 (7-5, 7-5)
| Nicolai Budkov Kjaer
|21/10/2025
| Erste Bank Open (Dieciseisavos de final)
| Tomas Etcheverry
| 2-0 (6-3, 6-3)
| Nicolai Budkov Kjaer
|14/10/2025
| BNP Paribas Nordic Open (Dieciseisavos de final)
| Nicolai Budkov Kjaer
| 0-2 (5-7, 3-6)
| Marin Cilic
|10/10/2025
| Roanne (Cuartos de final)
| Nicolai Budkov Kjaer
| 1-2 (4-6, 6-3, 1-6)
| Hugo Gaston
|09/10/2025
| Roanne (Octavos de final)
| Henry Bernet
| 1-2 (3-6, 6-3, 1-6)
| Nicolai Budkov Kjaer