Martin Landaluce - Nicolai Budkov Kjaer, en directo hoy: sigue el partido de Next Gen ATP Finals, Group A

Martin Landaluce - Nicolai Budkov Kjaer: resumen y estadísticas del partido de Round Robin de Next Gen ATP Finals, Group A
Europa Press Deportes
Publicado: miércoles, 17 diciembre 2025 17:31
Madrid, 17 de diciembre de 2025.

El tenista Español Martin Landaluce(134) se enfrenta en Round Robin del torneo Next Gen ATP Finals, Group A al tenista Noruego Nicolai Budkov Kjaer(136) este miércoles a las 18:30.

-Últimos enfrentamientos directos.

Fecha Torneo Jugador Resultado Jugador
26/09/2025 Orleans (Cuartos de final) Martin Landaluce 2-0 (6-4, 6-4) Nicolai Budkov Kjaer
16/06/2025 Nottingham 2 (Dieciseisavos de final) Martin Landaluce 2-1 (6-2, 2-6, 6-2) Nicolai Budkov Kjaer
09/05/2025 Prague (Cuartos de final) Nicolai Budkov Kjaer 0-2 (4-6, 3-6) Martin Landaluce

-Últimos Resultados de Martin Landaluce.

Fecha Torneo Jugador Resultado Jugador
27/10/2025 Bratislava 2 (Dieciseisavos de final) Martin Landaluce 0-2 (2-6, 5-7) Otto Virtanen
18/10/2025 Olbia (Semifinal) Pablo Carreno Busta 2-1 (6-2, 3-6, 6-3) Martin Landaluce
17/10/2025 Olbia (Cuartos de final) Martin Landaluce 2-0 (6-3, 6-1) Dusan Lajovic
16/10/2025 Olbia (Octavos de final) Martin Landaluce 2-1 (6-3, 3-6, 6-3) Borna Gojo
16/10/2025 Olbia (Dieciseisavos de final) Martin Landaluce 2-0 (7-5, 7-5) Justin Engel

-Últimos Resultados de Nicolai Budkov Kjaer.

Fecha Torneo Jugador Resultado Jugador
01/11/2025 Open de Moselle, Qualification (Octavos de final) Clement Tabur 2-0 (7-5, 7-5) Nicolai Budkov Kjaer
21/10/2025 Erste Bank Open (Dieciseisavos de final) Tomas Etcheverry 2-0 (6-3, 6-3) Nicolai Budkov Kjaer
14/10/2025 BNP Paribas Nordic Open (Dieciseisavos de final) Nicolai Budkov Kjaer 0-2 (5-7, 3-6) Marin Cilic
10/10/2025 Roanne (Cuartos de final) Nicolai Budkov Kjaer 1-2 (4-6, 6-3, 1-6) Hugo Gaston
09/10/2025 Roanne (Octavos de final) Henry Bernet 1-2 (3-6, 6-3, 1-6) Nicolai Budkov Kjaer

