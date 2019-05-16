Bruce Springsteen recuerda a Roy Orbison en There goes my miracle, nuevo avance de su próximo álbum

Actualizado 16/05/2019 18:41:15 CET

Tras estrenar días atrás Hello sunshine como primer single de Western Stars -el nuevo disco en solitario sin la E Street Band para el 14 de junio-, Bruce Springsteen presenta ahora una nueva canción.

Se trata de There goes my miracle, un tema en el que destacan los arreglos de cuerda y que tiene cierto aura a Roy Orbison, aunque con el aporte arenoso y desértico del rockero de New Jersey.

En su primer álbum de estudio en cinco años, Bruce Springsteen lleva su música a un nuevo lugar, inspirándose en los discos pop del sur de California de finales de los 60 y principios de los 70.

Aparte de este proyecto, el músico estadounidense de 69 años anunció también recientemente que tiene escrito otro disco diferente para la E Street Band, al que acompañará otra gira mundial.

LETRA

Sunrise, sundown

The street's gone golden brown

Other skies above

I'm searching for my love, searching for my love

There goes my miracle

Walking away, walking away

There goes my miracle

Walking away, walking away

Moonlight, moon bright

Where's my lucky star tonight

The street's lost in lamplight

And suddenly inside, suddenly inside

There goes my miracle

Walking away, walking away

There goes my miracle

Walking away, walking away

Look what you've done

Look what you've done

Look what you've done

Ahh ahh

look what you've done

look what you've done

look what you've done

Ahh ahh

Look what we've done

Look what we've done

Look what we've done

Ahh ahh

Heartache, heartbreak

Love gives, Love takes

The book of love holds its rules

Disobeyed by fools, disobeyed by fools

There goes my miracle

Walking away, walking away

There goes my miracle

Walking away, walking away

Walking away, walking away

There goes my miracle