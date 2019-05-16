Bruce Springsteen recuerda a Roy Orbison en There goes my miracle, nuevo avance de su próximo álbum

Actualizado
16/05/2019 18:41:15 CET
MADRID, 16 May. (EDIZIONES) -
Tras estrenar días atrás Hello sunshine como primer single de Western Stars -el nuevo disco en solitario sin la E Street Band para el 14 de junio-, Bruce Springsteen presenta ahora una nueva canción.
Se trata de There goes my miracle, un tema en el que destacan los arreglos de cuerda y que tiene cierto aura a Roy Orbison, aunque con el aporte arenoso y desértico del rockero de New Jersey.
En su primer álbum de estudio en cinco años, Bruce Springsteen lleva su música a un nuevo lugar, inspirándose en los discos pop del sur de California de finales de los 60 y principios de los 70.
Aparte de este proyecto, el músico estadounidense de 69 años anunció también recientemente que tiene escrito otro disco diferente para la E Street Band, al que acompañará otra gira mundial.
Bruce Springsteen - There Goes My Miracle from Denk Brumwick on Vimeo.
LETRA
Sunrise, sundown
The street's gone golden brown
Other skies above
I'm searching for my love, searching for my love
There goes my miracle
Walking away, walking away
There goes my miracle
Walking away, walking away
Moonlight, moon bright
Where's my lucky star tonight
The street's lost in lamplight
And suddenly inside, suddenly inside
There goes my miracle
Walking away, walking away
There goes my miracle
Walking away, walking away
Look what you've done
Look what you've done
Look what you've done
Ahh ahh
look what you've done
look what you've done
look what you've done
Ahh ahh
Look what we've done
Look what we've done
Look what we've done
Ahh ahh
Heartache, heartbreak
Love gives, Love takes
The book of love holds its rules
Disobeyed by fools, disobeyed by fools
There goes my miracle
Walking away, walking away
There goes my miracle
Walking away, walking away
Walking away, walking away
There goes my miracle