Rescate de los niños atrapados en Tailandia | Directo: Seis niños ya han sido rescatados

Detalles del gobierno tailandés sobre el rescate

Thirteen foreign divers and five Thai Navy Seal divers have begun to bring home the 12 young footballers and their coach trapped in #ThamLuangCave. The rescue operation began at 10 a.m. local time, and it will take at least 11 hours for the first person to be rescued. — PR Thai Government (@prdthailand) 8 de julio de 2018

The first one is expected to bring out at 21.00 hr on 8 July 2018. The rescue mission could take several 3-4 days. The drilling and drainage are still continuing, but so far, they haven’t found any cavity that connects to the Tham Luang Cave yet. — PR Thai Government (@prdthailand) 8 de julio de 2018

Therefore, Chiang Rai Public Health Office revealed that the medical teams have made arrangements and ready to deliver them in front of the cave to Chiang Rai hospital immediately. — PR Thai Government (@prdthailand) 8 de julio de 2018

The joint command center requests all press members to clear out of the area around the entrance of the cave as well as anyone who is not involved with the operations has to get out of the working area. — PR Thai Government (@prdthailand) 8 de julio de 2018

"Se necesitarán al menos 11 horas para rescatar a la primera persona""El primer niño podría ser rescatado a las 21:00 (16:00 hora española). El rescate podría durar unos 3 o 4 días"